290 MIL MEXICANOS SE HAN QUEDADO SIN EMPLEO CON EL GOBIERNO DE MORENA

Noviembre 19, 2019 13:39 hrs.
Política Nacional › México Sinaloa
Este miércoles, será el día que se votará el Presupuesto Federal 2020, a pesar de la negativa, las reuniones y discusiones para realizar cambios, se han complicado debido a que los Diputados de MORENA tienen poca apertura para adecuar los recursos destinados a distintos rubros.

Por otro lado, durante el primer año de gobierno, encabezado por Morena, se han perdido más de 289 mil empleos en comparación con el mismo período del año pasado, provocando mayor desempleo y la consecuente precariedad laboral.

’ Durante este 2019 han sido muchas las carencias que se tienen, urge crear nuevas y mejor pagadas oportunidades de trabajo, para reducir la desigualdad y la pobreza en el país’, expresó Carlos Castaños.

En cuestión del presupuesto, es preocupante, ya que sectores con elevado impacto en la vida de los ciudadanos como el campo, continúan con el peor presupuesto que se les haya asignado en los últimos años.

En él actual gobierno que encabeza AMLO se han tomado malas decisiones, y es un gran riesgo para el país continuar por ese rumbos, se requiere incentivar la economía y fomentar inversiones mejorando la estrategia de seguridad.

En contra parte, los gobiernos estatales y municipales encabezados por el Partido Acción Nacional han logrado cifras positivas en generación de empleo ’Los gobiernos panistas son los que han creado el 38 por ciento del total de empleos formales y eventuales, con seguridad social, en los primeros diez meses del año’, el diputado federal afirmó que para mejorar la economía mexicana se requiere un país más productivo, con menos desigualdad y con oportunidades de desarrollo para todas las personas.

La disminución del empleo durante el gobierno de López Obrador, se acompaña con una escandalosa precariedad laboral, ya que el 66 por ciento de las personas que encuentran un trabajo tienen un salario no mayor a dos salarios mínimos, en muchos casos sin prestaciones laborales, según cifras oficiales registradas ante el IMSS.

’Para que crezca la economía, se debe reactivar el mercado interno y la generación de empleos bien pagados; creemos que una alternativa es reducir en un 50% el IEPS en la gasolina, llevar el ISR al 25% y exigir que se implemente una estrategia de seguridad integral que, además de garantizar la integridad de los mexicanos, brinde mayor confianza a los inversionistas’, finalizó el Diputado panista.

Como integrante del Partido Acción Nacional el Diputado Federal aseguró que mantendrá su postura como oposición responsable y coherente no solo mediante la crítica sino a través de propuestas que busquen reencauzar el trabajo de Sinaloa, continuando en la lucha por un mejor presupuesto para este 2020.

