LLENA DE ORGULLO QUE SEA UNA MUJER LA QUE RECIBA ESTE RECONOCIMIENTO: ASAEL HERNÁNDEZ CERÓN

Entregan la Presea Pedro María Anaya 2021 a la artesana hñahñu Martina García Cruz

Agosto 18, 2021 17:43 hrs.
Durante la Sesión Solemne celebrada este miércoles 18 de agosto se entregó la Presea Pedro María Anaya 2021 a la artesana hñahñu Martina García Cruz, originaria del municipio de Chilcuautla. En la cual el presidente de la Junta de Gobierno el Dip. Asael Hernández Cerón celebró que nuevamente sea una mujer la que reciba este reconocimiento.

Mencionó durante su mensaje que ’en un país en el que ser mujer, indígena y pobre son condiciones que reducen al mínimo las posibilidades de las personas para destacarse, surge la imagen de Doña Martina García Cruz para demostrarnos que, cuando hay determinación y amor por lo que se hace, todo es posible’.

Recordó que el pasado 9 de agosto se conmemoró el Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas cuyo lema para este año fue ’No dejar a nadie atrás: los pueblos indígenas y el llamado a un nuevo contrato social’. Este nuevo contrato social debe estar fundado en los derechos humanos y el compromiso de reconocer, respetar y preservar la cultura, tradiciones y la cosmovisión de cada pueblo y comunidad indígena. La entrega de la Presea Pedro María Anaya a Doña Martina García Cruz, es una forma de hacerlo.

Asael Hernández hizo hincapié en los logros que Doña Martina ha alcanzado alrededor del mundo, mencionó que su trabajo como tejedora le ha permitido obtener premios y reconocimiento a nivel nacional e internacional. Además, que, en 2015, bajo el auspicio de la Secretaría de Cultura del gobierno federal y otras dependencias, recibió el galardón de galardones que se otorga a aquellos maestros artesanos que hayan ganado previamente algún galardón nacional, premio especial o primer lugar en su categoría en otros concursos nacionales, gracias a eso hoy Doña Martina García Cruz es reconocida como Gran Maestra del Patrimonio Artesanal de México.

’A diferencia de nuestra forma de ver la vida, en la que el éxito personal es lo que importante, la trascendencia entre los pueblos y comunidades indígenas está vinculada a mantenerse como pueblo, y con ello conservar al mundo. Doña Martina García Cruz ha trascendido y, con ella, trascienden los pueblos y comunidades indígenas’ finalizó.

