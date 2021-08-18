Redacción Líderes Políticos |
Líderes Políticos
LLENA DE ORGULLO QUE SEA UNA MUJER LA QUE RECIBA ESTE RECONOCIMIENTO: ASAEL HERNÁNDEZ CERÓN
Entregan la Presea Pedro María Anaya 2021 a la artesana hñahñu Martina García Cruz
Agosto 18, 2021 17:43 hrs.
Política Estados › México Hidalgo
Ver más
Escríbe al autor
Escribe un comentario directo al autor
Suscríbete
Recibe en tu correo la información más relevante y las noticias más impactantes al momento.
Recibe solo las noticias más impactantes en el momento preciso.